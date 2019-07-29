Monday, 29 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Health history

A TALK about 70 years of the National Health Service will be given at the Wargrave Local History Society’s next meeting on September 10.

It will be presented by GP Mark Puddy from 8pm in the Old Pavilion at Wargrave Recreation Ground.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33