Health history

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
A TALK about 70 years of the National Health Service will be given at the Wargrave Local History Society’s next meeting on September 10.
It will be presented by GP Mark Puddy from 8pm in the Old Pavilion at Wargrave Recreation Ground.
29 July 2019
More News:
Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up
RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring ... [more]
School unveils new £30,000 minibus following fund-raising campaign
GORING Primary School has unveiled a new minibus ... [more]
POLL: Have your say