Children get to grips with exotic pets on graduation day

CHILDREN had the chance to play with exotic animals and learn more about the fire service at a graduation event at Wargrave Pre-School last Friday.

Twenty-two leavers, most of whom will be joining Robert Piggott Infant School in September, enjoyed a visit from Wargrave fire station and Berkshire Reptile Encounters.

After telling their parents what they wanted to be when they were older, the children went outside to see a fire engine and were then invited to hold a range of animals, including a snake, lizard and turtle.

Some were even brave enough to put the biggest snake around their neck.

Isie Carter, chairwoman of Wargrave Pre-School, said: “It is really bittersweet. It is a lovely day — they have all grown up so much. It is really sad to think they are not going to be babies anymore.”

Mrs Carter joined the team in January and has seen a lot of staff changes. She added: “Just before the end of the Christmas term, the previous manager and deputy manager left, which was a logistical nightmare.

“We have had a massive turnaround, but thankfully we have lots of parents who stepped into different roles.

“It has been a tough year adapting to all this change but now it is going really well.”

The charity-run pre-school was due to have a bouncy castle, but the schedule had to be altered due to the heavy rain. There was also a raffle and tombola to help raise funds.

Kirsty Butler, pre-school manager, said: “We are all like one big family here and it is quite nice that we know the children individually. They have come on leaps and bounds and grown into little darlings.”

The pre-school still has spaces available for September and is due to be holding an open day in the coming weeks.