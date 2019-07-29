Monday, 29 July 2019

Football grant

WARGRAVE Women’s and Girls Football Club have received a £1,500 grant from the Football Association.

The funds were distributed as part of the “Grow the Game” scheme and the club hopes to use the money to create two new teams as well as purchase new kits and equipment for training.

Registration for the 2019/20 season is open and training is expected to start in September.

For more information, visit wargravegirlsfc.co.uk

