Village festival raises £35k

WARGRAVE Festival raised nearly £35,000 for the organisations taking part.

More than 7,500 people visited 40 events across the two and a half weeks.

Graham Howe, who chairs the committee, paid tribute to the volunteers who put it together .

He said: “Over the years, the committee and other event organisers have grown together as we plan, collaborate and execute our events, forming close and enduring friendships along the way.

“What Reverend John Ratings started in 1975 by challenging the village to do something better than just a Saturday afternoon fete has grown a life of its own.”