Monday, 29 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village festival raises £35k

WARGRAVE Festival raised nearly £35,000 for the organisations taking part.

More than 7,500 people visited 40 events across the two and a half weeks.

Graham Howe, who chairs the committee, paid tribute to the volunteers who put it together .

He said: “Over the years, the committee and other event organisers have grown together as we plan, collaborate and execute our events, forming close and enduring friendships along the way.

“What Reverend John Ratings started in 1975 by challenging the village to do something better than just a Saturday afternoon fete has grown a life of its own.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33