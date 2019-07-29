Villagers asked for view on future of empty shop

PLANS to turn a derelict antique shop into a residential dwelling have been put to the public following a lack of interest from commercial bidders.

The former Wargrave Antiques shop on the High Street was sold by Romans for more than £275,000 after efforts to attract local and national businesses failed.

A consultation, which runs until July 30, has started and Wargrave Parish Council will meet on August 5 to discuss the proposal to repurpose the ground floor.

Wargrave Antiques closed in 2016 after the owner John Connell retired due to ill-health.

Wokingham Borough Council previously refused planning permission to convert the building due to the loss of retail space.

A marketing report by the council described the exhaustive efforts taken by current and former owners to sell the property.

National businesses, including Tesco, Starbucks and Timspon, have all rejected the opportunity to take on the site.

The report summarised: “Demand for a retail unit in Wargrave High Street is simply not there, as evidenced by the lack of serious lease offers received in nearly three years.

“The building has been promoted consistently via the most popular online marketing portals, via direct communication with local and national businesses, and by word of mouth within the community.

“Concessions, including a rental value 19 per cent lower than the area average, short term leases, and the promise of a fully refurbished unit, have still not generated any serious interest.

“Unless a change of use is granted, the building shall sadly remain derelict and detract from the historic beauty of Wargrave.” A joint venture opportunity from The Claymore Group, a commercial asset development firm, was also rejected.

Stephen Cole, the director, told the applicant Gavin Frost that there were “far stronger locations than Wargrave” to want to do business.

He added: “I am certain that Wargrave in general is not sustainable as a retail centre and I think it is extremely unlikely that you will find an occupier who can thrive in this location — there simply isn’t the footfall.

“The alternative is that a local retailer maybe prepared to look at taking occupation, but again I think it unlikely to generate interest with the locals even at heavily discounted rents given the vacancies in stronger retail locations which will serve them better.”

From August 2016 to August 2018, the property was advertised for lease and for sale by the former owner, who has since relocated. Due to the lack of interest, the site was entered into an auction by Romans Estate Agency and was sold last year.

Although many enquiries have been made, they have all rejected to let the unit due to concerns about a lack of footfall, delivery access issues and stronger alternative sites outside Wargrave.

The building was originally used as a butchers until 1981 and was occupied by various businesses before it became Wargrave Antiques.

The design and access statement submitted to the council says the change of use “will provide good family accommodation in a village where there is a lack of affordable dwellings”.

It adds: “It will provide much needed accommodation in the area for people of all age groups and the use of the building as a residential unit will bring it back to life.”

To take part in the consultation, visit https://bit.ly/2YdplZi