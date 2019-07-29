Revised bid for new boat store

A NEW bid to build a work-boat store at River Farm in Wargrave has been submitted to Wokingham Borough Council.

Simon Marsden wants to use the two-storey building for agricultural use while giving all-weather protection to boats and equipment.

He had a previous application turned down in April but this application says the building has been positioned to reduce the impact on neighbours.

Consultant Jim Bailey, from Pegasus Group, said: “It was considered that the proposal did not meet the needs of the council’s validation list and the need for the new building was not justified.

“In this case, we suggest that this application should be validated and approved. To ensure this area is maintained, the client requires a building to give all-weather protection to the necessary boats and equipment, to ensure that they aren’t stolen or damaged.”

The boat, which is used for maintenance of the river bank and woodlands, is currently having to be stored in the open and is vulnerable to weather and the threat of theft.

There is an existing barn on the farm, but this is already in use and is full of equipment, including tractors, trailers, fencing and grass cutting machinery.

The council will make a decision by the end of July.