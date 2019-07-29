Explore space

Monday, 29 July 2019

AN arts and crafts session is coming to Wargrave Library for children aged three to eight.

The “Little Space Explorers” event runs from 11am to 11.45am on August 28 and is provided by Wokingham Borough Council. It is £2 to take part.

Places must be booked in advance by calling 01189 404656 or emailing libraries
@wokingham.gov.uk

