Monday, 29 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Male singers

MALE singers are needed to join the Wargrave Community Choir.

No previous experience is required and the next rehearsal is on Tuesday from 8pm at Robert Piggott Infant School.

The first session is free and £7.50 thereafter.

An open night will be held at the school on September 3, at 8pm.

For more information, visit wargravecommunity
choir.co.uk or email info@wargravecommunity
choir.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33