MALE singers are needed to join the Wargrave Community Choir.

No previous experience is required and the next rehearsal is on Tuesday from 8pm at Robert Piggott Infant School.

The first session is free and £7.50 thereafter.

An open night will be held at the school on September 3, at 8pm.

For more information, visit wargravecommunity

choir.co.uk or email info@wargravecommunity

choir.co.uk