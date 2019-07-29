Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
MALE singers are needed to join the Wargrave Community Choir.
No previous experience is required and the next rehearsal is on Tuesday from 8pm at Robert Piggott Infant School.
The first session is free and £7.50 thereafter.
An open night will be held at the school on September 3, at 8pm.
For more information, visit wargravecommunity
choir.co.uk or email info@wargravecommunity
choir.co.uk
