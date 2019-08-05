GP surgery named best

WARGRAVE Surgery has been rated the best practice in West Berkshire.

It came top in an NHS patient survey of the 47 surgeries under the authority of Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group.

The surgery received the best score for patient satisfaction with 98 per cent rating their overall experience as “good or very good”.

Ninety-one per cent of respondents were able to speak with a preferred GP when they needed help compared with a national average of 48 per cent.

A surgery spokesman said: “Thank you to all patients who voted. It is testament to the whole team at Wargrave and all their hard work that we received this positive feedback.”

Meanwhile, a doctor at the surgery has retired after nearly 35 years of service.

Dr Julia Thurston joined the practice in 1985 and had a particular interest in mental health, gynaecology and obstetrics.

In her leisure time she enjoys flying and she recently gained her private pilot’s licence.

She was presented with a book filled with messages of thanks from patients on her final day on Wednesday.

All her patients have been transferred to Dr Aimee Stocks.