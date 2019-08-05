Honour for football club

REFURBISHMENT of the stage and main hall at ... [more]
Monday, 05 August 2019
WARGRAVE Women’s and Girls’ Football Club is to receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.
The award is the highest honour given to voluntary groups in recognition of exceptional service to the community.
Members of the football club will attend a special ceremony at Reading town hall on September 10 to receive the award from James Puxley, the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire.
