Monday, 05 August 2019
A CHILDREN’S holiday club with a Mission Impossible theme is to be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.
The sessions, which are designed for five- to 11 year--olds, will run from 9.30am to 12.30pm on August 28, 29 and 30.
The club promises fun, games, crafts, activities and bible teaching. A contribution of £20 per child is requested for the three days.
For more information, email camillacook@bt
connect.com
