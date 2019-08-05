Monday, 05 August 2019

Holiday club

A CHILDREN’S holiday club with a Mission Impossible theme is to be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

The sessions, which are designed for five- to 11 year--olds, will run from 9.30am to 12.30pm on August 28, 29 and 30.

The club promises fun, games, crafts, activities and bible teaching. A contribution of £20 per child is requested for the three days.

For more information, email camillacook@bt
connect.com

