Golfers remember village builder with memorial match

A BUILDER from Wargrave was remembered at a charity golf day.

The fourth annual event was held at Bird Hills Golf Centre in Maidenhead in honour of Bill Hickman, who died in 2015, aged 81, after a seven-year fight against stomach cancer.

Twenty-four golfers, including members his family and friends, took part, and 30 people attended a dinner afterwards.

They raised £200 for the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed, where Mr Hickman spent his final weeks being cared for.

His friends were touched by the compassion of the nursing team and decided to support the charity. For the fourth year in a row, Team Builders beat Team Drinkers in the Ryder Cup-style team tournament.

Geoff Knight, 72, of Victoria Road, Wargrave, who was friends with Mr Hickman and played golf with him, said: “It went very well. I really enjoyed the day and I played well but my team were still beaten.

“Bill’s daughter said a few nice words at the dinner and prize-giving and reiterated how pleased and proud Bill would have been. We don’t do it as a fund-raising event but we make a little bit of money.”