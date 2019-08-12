Recruiting

Monday, 12 August 2019

A CAMPAIGN to recruit more on-call firefighters is coming to Wagrave.

Two “have-a-go” sessions for potential recruits will be held at the fire station in Victoria Road on September 21 and November 16 from 10am to 2pm.

Recruits must be at least 18 years old, live within seven minutes of the fire station and have a good level of fitness. They will receive full training.

For more information, email watch manager Dave Piercy at stn9@rbfrs.co.uk

