Monday, 12 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Green plan

SOLAR panels could be installed on buildings in Wargrave to help tackle climate change.

Wokingham Borough Council is looking at suitable premises such as schools, libraries and leisure centres. It has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33