Monday, 12 August 2019

New machines at car park

TWO new payment machines have been installed at the School Lane car park in Wargrave.

The machines have a “check in, check out” feature, which means visitors can pay for the exact time their vehicle is parked rather than estimating the amount of time when they park.

Wokingham Borough Council, which is responsible for the car park, said the previous machines were more than a decade old and had become expensive to repair and maintain.

