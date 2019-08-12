New machines at car park

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
TWO new payment machines have been installed at the School Lane car park in Wargrave.
The machines have a “check in, check out” feature, which means visitors can pay for the exact time their vehicle is parked rather than estimating the amount of time when they park.
Wokingham Borough Council, which is responsible for the car park, said the previous machines were more than a decade old and had become expensive to repair and maintain.
12 August 2019
More News:
Kitchen designer nominated for national trade award
A KITCHEN designer has been nominated for a ... [more]
Charity runner dressed as bee wins award for contribution at 10km race
A WOMAN completed the Watlington 10km ... [more]
Women in 35km Italian challenge for cancer charities
A WOMAN from Wargrave held an art night to raise ... [more]
POLL: Have your say