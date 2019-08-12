Farm store proposal withdrawn

PLANS for a large store at River Farm in Wargrave have been withdrawn after criticism by residents.

Simon Marsden wanted to use the two-storey building for agricultural use while giving all-weather protection to boats and equipment.

There is an existing barn on the site but this is already full of equipment while a boat used for maintenance of the river bank and woodlands is currently stored in the open so is vulnerable to weather damage.

Mr Marsden had a previous application to Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, turned down in April and had made changes to the proposal to reduce the impact on neighbours.

Now he has withdrawn the latest application. Consultant Jim Bailey, from Pegasus Group, said a revised application would be submitted.

Residents of Willow Lane had objected to the plans.

Charles Bennett said: “The boathouse described is completely inappropriate for an area of outstanding natural beauty and will have a detrimental effect on the flood plain, exacerbating the ground works previously carried out.

“If a boat is needed to carry out necessary maintenance on the river bank we have a marina in the lane where a boat could be moored. We do not agree that this proposal is necessary for the farm and safe navigation of the river.”

Stanley Fosbury said: “The commercialisation of this site will have a considerable impact on the environment.”

Neil Gething said the building would be “unsightly”.

Christopher Laing, of Lashbrook Road, Lower Shiplake, said: “Any developments on this site is likely to have an adverse impact on the capacity of the flood plain.”