Hedge danger

Monday, 12 August 2019
A COUNCILLOR has complained about overgrown hedges in Wargrave.
Marion Pope said the hedging along School Lane and Mumbery Hill was a road safety issue as it hampered drivers’ vision when turning left out of Purfield Drive.
Wargrave Parish Council is to raise the issue with Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority.
12 August 2019
