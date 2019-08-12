Women in 35km Italian challenge for cancer charities

A WOMAN from Wargrave held an art night to raise money for charity.

Jo Hall, 47, who runs art workshops in the village, hosted the event at her home in Blakes Road where guests were invited to produce contemporary collages. This raised £250 for Women

v Cancer.

In October, she and her friend and fellow villager Emily Harris will be taking part in a three-day challenge to run, swim, cycle and kayak 355km through Italy from Milan to Venice.

Mrs Hall said: “I used to live in Italy and I like to keep fit. I also have friends with breast cancer, so this challenge is a combination of everything.

“I was really happy with how the art night went. Most of the people who came were friends and I really enjoy working with collage because it is very rewarding.”

She has now smashed her target of £1,600, so she has raised it to £2,000.

Mrs Harris, 43, who lives in Victoria Road, has so far raised £3,082. She said: “Having seen my gorgeous cousin fight cancer, losing my aunt in her forties and seeing many other dear friends and their families affected by it, I jumped at the chance to raise money for Woman v Cancer. We are both so grateful for all the generous support.”

Women v Cancer helps Breast Cancer Care, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action. To make a donation, visit bit.ly/33bp5hl