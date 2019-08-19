Man with new lungs to cycle to Paris for hospital

A CHARITY day was held at Hennerton Golf Club.

It was to raise funds for Dan Peel, who will be taking part in a bike ride from London to Paris next month in aid of the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

The 27-year-old had a double lung transplant at the hospital in February last year after being diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, a condition caused by high blood pressure that made his heart expand.

Mr Peel, who is a member of the club, has raised £1,600 that will fund his French challenge thanks to donations from friends and support from businesses.

Mr Peel, who lives in Woodley with his wife Fionnuala, said: “Thank you to all my sponsors that made this possible. The cycle ride takes place at the end of September, so there is still some time to do some training.

“I challenge myself every year to do something to raise money and make the most of the new organs.

“Last year I climbed Snowdon. Before I had the transplant I could not climb two flights of stairs, so it was a big challenge for me.”

About 50 people, including his parents David and Angela, took part in the golf day.

Mr Peel said: “I got my membership at Hennerton as a present for myself after the transplant when the doctors talked about exercising.”

He said he felt lucky that the transplant had succeeded, adding: “My body responded really well.”

Pictured, left to right, are Gerry and Jackie Bell, Fionnuala and Dan Peel, Angela and David Peel