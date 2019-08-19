Monday, 19 August 2019

Girls raise £620 for mental health charity

THREE friends from Wargrave raised £620 for a mental health charity.

Grace Keevil and Eve Abbott, who are pupils the Piggott School in the village, and Nush Colbourne, who attends Wycombe High School, organised a tombola and invited friends and family to help with their stall at Wargrave fete.

The girls also offered face painting, tattoos and nail painting to help raise money for Young Minds, a charity dedicated to improving young people's mental health.

They will be using the experience towards their Duke of Edinburgh’s bronze award.

Left to right, Grace Keevil, Chloe Smith, Nush Colbourne, Rosie Keevil and Eve Abbott at the fete

