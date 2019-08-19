Headteacher to stay on as successor search goes on

THE headteacher of the junior and infant schools in Wargrave is to continue working part-time while the search for a replacement continues.

Sally Akers was due to stand down afer nine years as executive headteacher at the end of the academic year last month.

But the governors of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools have so far failed to find a sucessor despite two rounds of recruitment.

Mrs Akers has therefore agreed to stay on.

She said: “Recruitment for my role is made more challenging by the fact that I am headteacher of two schools.

“Though they are both small schools, they are on different sites, have two staff teams and two Ofsted inspections, which adds another challenge to whoever applies.”

Mrs Akers said her original decision to stand down was influenced by her husband John’s ill health. She said: “My husband is very ill and he won’t get better. He has been ill for four years and there is only so much you can keep doing. It is quite a lot of responsibility.

“I am happy to continue to support the schools until my successor is found.

“I have invested nearly 20 years of my life into these schools.

“The children are marvellous, the staff teams are talented and brilliant and the governors and families are wonderfully supportive.

“When they asked if I would mind staying on, my first reaction was that I love these schools.

“I want them to continue successfully and for the education to be of an excellent standard.

“I had expected to be saying goodbye, so it is a very strange feeling. I have loved leading the schools and I am sure whoever becomes the next headteacher will love it too.”

Mrs Akers will be working part-tome alongside Vanessa O'Byrne and Elaine Hughes, the heads of the junior and infant schools.

She explained: “I am lucky to have strong members of the leadership team, who are my deputies, at each school.

“I will be working very closely with them to ensure the standards remain high and the developments that we have planned go ahead.

“When I do eventually leave, I will go on to do some consultancy work with schools, so I will not be leaving the profession.”

Meanwhile, the junior school has received the gold School Games Mark for the third year running.

The government-led awards scheme rewards schools for their commitment to the development of competition in the school and their community. Mrs Akers said: “This is a prestigious award and very few schools achieve the gold standard. It is a significant achievement for a school of our size and shows the dedication and commitment of the staff and parents.”

This year the school reached the county finals in hockey and cricket and the girls’ football team competed at the South-West regional finals.

Mrs Akers said: “We have played in more inter-school sports than ever before.

“With a total of more than 100 children competing in local inter-school competitions this year, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our competitions possible.

“We provide a wide range of opportunities within the curriculum and as extra-curricular provision.

“We look forward to applying again in 2020.”