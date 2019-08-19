School for good sport

ROBERT Piggott Junior School in Wargrave has received the gold School Games Mark for the third year running.

The government-led awards scheme rewards schools for their commitment to the development of competition in the school and their community.

Sally Akers, executive headteacher, said: “This is a prestigious award and very few schools achieve the gold standard. It is a significant achievement for a school of our size and shows the dedication and commitment of the staff and parents.”

This year the school reached the county finals in hockey and cricket and the girls’ football team competed at the South-West regional finals.

Mrs Akers said: “We have played in more inter-school sports than ever before.

“With a total of more than 100 children competing in local inter-school competitions this year, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our competitions possible.

“We provide a wide range of opportunities within the curriculum and as extra-curricular provision. We look forward to applying once again in 2020.”