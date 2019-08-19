Councillors resist shop conversion

PLANS to convert the former Wargrave Antiques shop into homes have been opposed by the parish council.

Gavin Frost has applied to Wokingham Borough Council to turn the old shop in High Street into residential space.

He says the change of use would provide “good family accommodation in a village where there is a lack of affordable dwellings”.

In January, he was given permission to turn the space above the shop into a flat.

Parish councillors said they were concerned about the loss of retail space in the village and the lack of parking in the street.

Councillor Andrew Luckwell said: “From what I can make out, it has never been marketed as a retail unit only. The loss of any business unit would be detrimental and parking is a problem.”

The business closed in 2016 when owner John Connell retired due to ill-health and subsequent efforts to sell the premises have failed.

Businesses including Tesco, Starbucks and Timpson all turned down the opportunity to take it over.

A marketing report received by the borough council said: “Demand for a retail unit in Wargrave High Street is simply not there, as evidenced by the lack of serious lease offers received in nearly three years.

“The building has been promoted consistently via the most popular online marketing portals and direct communication with local and national businesses and by word of mouth within the community.

“Unless a change of use is granted, the building will, sadly, remain derelict and detract from the historic beauty of Wargrave.”

The parish council asked that if Mr Frost’s plans are approved, that the shop is retained.

The council also objected to plans to demolish a garage and build a single-storey extension for living space at Lattice Cottage in Backsideans.

The applicant says the work would respect the history of the building by reinstating the garage doors.

The council objected on the grounds of over-development and the extension being out of keeping with the conservation area.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “It may also impact on highway safety due to opening doors on to the highway.”