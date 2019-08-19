Hedges ‘are problem’

OVERGROWN hedges in Wargrave are causing a hazard to drivers, says a parish councillor.

Marion Pope said parts of Victoria Road, Mumbery Hill and School Lane were problem areas.

She has requested on-site meetings with Wokingham Borough Council officials after they carried out an inspection in School Lane and determined that work was not necessary.

Councillor Pope said: “They are saying the hedges are not overgrown but they are. Could we meet with them? There are several places where it is more than infringing and reducing the width of the carriageway.”