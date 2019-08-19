DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
AN open day will be held at Wargrave Bowls Club tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm.
Members will be on hand to teach visitors how to play and refreshments will be served in the bar at the club in East View Road.
All ages are welcome and guests are encouraged to wear flat shoes.
