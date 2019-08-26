Antiques shop to be turned into home

THE former Wargrave Antiques shop is to be converted into residential space despite opposition from residents and the parish council.

Gavin Frost applied to Wokingham Borough Council for permission to change the use of the ground floor shop area after being given consent to turn the first floor into a flat in January.

Wargrave Parish Council objected on the grounds of the loss of retail space in High Street and the lack of parking.

The shop has been empty since it closed in 2016 due to the ill-health of former owner John Connel and attempts to sell the premises failed.

Parish councillor John Halsall, who is also leader of the borough council, said: “It is a great shame to lose shops in Wargrave high street but unfortunately they are not sufficiently used to make them competitive and keep them alive.

“I can remember a bustling High Street but this is reflective of the shoppers, unfortunately. There is obviously not the demand.

“I would love to see a vibrant High Street but I am not sure what we can do.”

The borough council approved the plans, subject to conditions designed to preserve the appearance of the building, including no replacement windows or external doors.

It has also been agreed that the ground floor will not be occupied until cycle storage space has been provided in order to encourage sustainable transport.

Councillor Graham Howe said: “Unfortunately, you can’t govern high street economics. The owners can’t sit on it forever, so while the change of use is regrettable, it has become inevitable.

“If people don’t want to buy or let it then what else are you going to do? You can’t just let it rot. I just hope that what remains in Wargrave is successful but we can’t really do anything about it.

“I quite understand why people are concerned. Obviously it is a worry but it is part of a national trend that has been happening for a while now. It is not just Wargrave that is struggling.”

Mr Frost says the change of use will provide good family accommodation in a village where there is a lack of affordable dwellings and bring the property “back to life”.