Cable work

Monday, 26 August 2019
BEAR Lane in Wargrave has been closed since Friday while fibre optic cables areinstalled by broadband provider Gigaclear.
A company spokesman said: “This forms part of our commercial build known as Kiln Green and some people are already enjoying the benefits.
“Further work is planned over the next few months, which will see many more customers being able to take up our services.”
