Fun day off

Monday, 26 August 2019
A COMMUNITY fun day in Wargrave on Wednesday last week was cancelled due to the forecast of bad weather.
Hundreds of guests were expected to attend the event in Kings Field, which has been organised annually by Wokingham Borough Council since 2015.
A council spokesman said it would not be rescheduling the event, adding: “Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.”
