Monday, 26 August 2019

Dog bin move

WARGRAVE Parish Council is investigate the cost of moving a dog waste bin after a resident complained about the uneven ground.

The bin in Purfield Drive could be moved closer to the kerb or the concrete near it could be resuraced.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “The bins were originally set back from the pavement because of the smell. My feeling is to check on the cost and to find out what the problem is.

“It would also need permission from the borough council because it is their street furniture.”

