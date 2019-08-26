Concern over closure of village post office counter

CONCERN has been raised about the future of postal services in Wargrave with the closure of a convenience store at the end of the month.

The post office counter at Victoria News in Victoria Road closed on Wednesday and the shop itself will shut its doors for the final time at 1pm next Wednesday.

The store was put up for sale by the owners Chris and Fiona Keast a year ago but buyer has not been found.

The couple, who have owned the business for 18 years, announced their decision to customers with a notice in the window.

They said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the closure of these premises.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their support over the past 18 years.”

The Post Office says it is looking at a solution to restore post office services in Wargrave. The nearest alternatives are in Charvil or Twyford.

When the shop was put up for sale, Wargrave Parish Council suggested having a mobile post office visit two days a week and offered the use of its car park off Recreation Road.

Parish councillor Marion Pope, who lives near the shop, said villagers, especially older residents, would feel the effect of the double closure.

She said: “It is going to be a horrific loss for the village. They sell all sorts but the post office is the part that will be missed the most.

“We won’t be able to get any newspapers and when you think of places like Elizabeth Court [retirement homes], where are they going to go? We get our newspapers from there and I also do a bit of banking for Wargrave Bowls Club there. Now it means I will have to go to Twyford or Henley.

“A lot of elderly people in the village do not have access to transport, so they will not have anywhere to go. It is very sad.”

Councillor Pope said the Keasts had been unable to find a buyer and added: “I assume they have been losing money for a while. It has been struggling because the post office has not been open at usual times.

“It started in 1905 as a florist and then over the years it has changed. The current owners have been there a long time now. They have had it on the market for quite a while.

“It will be empty until someone buys it. People coming in would have to do something to make it work. There is off-road parking but only for three vehicles.”

Councillor Michael Etwell said: “The loss of the post office in any village is substantial. This concern has been circulating for some time now. There has been a general rundown of the High Street, so many outlets have been lost.

“Elderly people are being particularly isolated by this problem. We didn’t get any real response from the Post Office other than to say they would be exploring other options.”

A Post Office spokesman said: “While we always work hard to maintain post office services, from time to time branches do temporarily close.

“When this happens, we always look to restore services as quickly as possible as we know how important post offices are to communities.

“We will continue to keep the community updated with our plans.

“Any retailer or small business owener interested in running the post office and incorporating it into their businees should visit

runapostoffice.co.uk”