Washers plan

Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
THE owner of a community bus service says it ... [more]
Monday, 26 August 2019
TWO jet wash stations could be installed at Knowl Hill Garage in Bath Road.
Motor Fuel Group has applied to Wokingham Borough Council for planning permission.
Wargrave Parish Council had said it doesn’t object to the application provided the equipment is not used between 10pm and 6am.
26 August 2019
More News:
Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
THE owner of a community bus service says it ... [more]
POLL: Have your say