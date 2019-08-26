Monday, 26 August 2019

Washers plan

TWO jet wash stations could be installed at Knowl Hill Garage in Bath Road.

Motor Fuel Group has applied to Wokingham Borough Council for planning permission.

Wargrave Parish Council had said it doesn’t object to the application provided the equipment is not used between 10pm and 6am.

