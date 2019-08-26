Monday, 26 August 2019

Family escape unhurt after car overturns

A FAMILY of three had a lucky escape after their car overturned.

The Audi Q3 ended up on its roof in Wargrave Hill, Wargrave, after the crash on Monday.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 1.15pm.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said an adult and two children were checked over at the scene and none of them required hospital treatment.

Meanwhile, a car was involved in a collision at the Northfield End roundabouts in Henley on Tuesday.

The Volkswagen estate was left with damage to the front passenger side after the incident at about 4pm. It is not clear if the car collided with another vehicle or a lamp post.

The collision happened close to where 84-year-old pedestrian June Holt was involved in a collision with a van in May and later died.

