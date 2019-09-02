Monday, 02 September 2019

Charity coffee

A COFFEE morning in aid of Macmillan will be held in the new lounge at the Elizabeth Court retirement homes in Victoria Road, Wargrave, on Thursday, September 26 from 10am to noon.

All are welcome and donations to the raffle would be welcome. Call 0118 940 6116 or email elizabeth.
court1@btconnect.com

