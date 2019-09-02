Charity coffee

Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
A SCOUT leader is stepping down from front-line ... [more]
Monday, 02 September 2019
A COFFEE morning in aid of Macmillan will be held in the new lounge at the Elizabeth Court retirement homes in Victoria Road, Wargrave, on Thursday, September 26 from 10am to noon.
All are welcome and donations to the raffle would be welcome. Call 0118 940 6116 or email elizabeth.
court1@btconnect.com
02 September 2019
More News:
Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
A SCOUT leader is stepping down from front-line ... [more]
Mystery flood has turned woods into ‘Everglades’
THE cause of a flooding problem in woodland at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say