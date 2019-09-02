Monday, 02 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fee dropped

DRIVERS using the car park in School Lane, Wargrave, no longer have to pay 20p to use the RingGo app.

Wokingham Borough Council, which owns the car park, has removed the convenience fee.

This follows the replacement of the ticket machine and installation of a second one.

RingGo allows visitors to set up reminders about the time they have paid to park and to add more time during their stay.

Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways, said: “Anyone using the car park can quickly pay over the phone or through a few taps on their smartphone.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33