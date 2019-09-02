Fee dropped

DRIVERS using the car park in School Lane, Wargrave, no longer have to pay 20p to use the RingGo app.

Wokingham Borough Council, which owns the car park, has removed the convenience fee.

This follows the replacement of the ticket machine and installation of a second one.

RingGo allows visitors to set up reminders about the time they have paid to park and to add more time during their stay.

Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways, said: “Anyone using the car park can quickly pay over the phone or through a few taps on their smartphone.”