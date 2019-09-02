Barn store

Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
Monday, 02 September 2019
PLANS have been submitted for a barn at Beech Tree Farm in Wargrave.
Applicant David Lister says the building would be used to store equipment and vehicles.
It would be located close to the site access off the A321 and screened by the dense foliage on the boundary which he says would reduce any impact on the character of the landscape.
Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, will decide the application.
