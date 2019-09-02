Former PM to open annexe

THE new St Mary’s Church Centre in Wargrave will be officially opened by Theresa May.

The Maidenhead MP and former prime minister will perform the ceremony on Sunday, October 20 at noon.

The £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church took about a year to build and opened for public use in February.

The centre has a main space for groups to use as well as a kitchen and toilets. Large windows in the main hall look out on to the churchyard.

It is the latest stage of the £600,000 21st Century Project to modernise the church.