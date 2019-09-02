Monday, 02 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Health walk

A HEALTH walk in the countryside around Wargrave is being held weekly.

The 3.7-mile route starts at the car park in School Lane at 10am every Friday.

Participants are encouraged to wear suitable clothing and to bring a bottle of water.

The 45-minute walk, which is run by Wokingham Borough Council, is free to join but you must register by calling 0118 974 3728 or email healthwalks@
wokingham.gov.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33