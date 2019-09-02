A HEALTH walk in the countryside around Wargrave is being held weekly.

The 3.7-mile route starts at the car park in School Lane at 10am every Friday.

Participants are encouraged to wear suitable clothing and to bring a bottle of water.

The 45-minute walk, which is run by Wokingham Borough Council, is free to join but you must register by calling 0118 974 3728 or email healthwalks@

wokingham.gov.uk