Monday, 02 September 2019
A HEALTH walk in the countryside around Wargrave is being held weekly.
The 3.7-mile route starts at the car park in School Lane at 10am every Friday.
Participants are encouraged to wear suitable clothing and to bring a bottle of water.
The 45-minute walk, which is run by Wokingham Borough Council, is free to join but you must register by calling 0118 974 3728 or email healthwalks@
wokingham.gov.uk
02 September 2019
