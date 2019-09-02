Growing plan

Monday, 02 September 2019

THE Hare Hatch Sheeplands nursery has submitted plans for a large model of a dinosaur.

Owner Rob Scott also wants to reinstate 40 parking spaces. He is supported by Wargrave Parish Council and customers who say the business needs to expand.

A decision on the application will be made by Wokingham Borough Council, which has previously taken enforcement action against Mr Scott for unlawful expansion into the green belt.

