Early start

Monday, 09 September 2019
A BREAKFAST club for women will meet at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am to 10.45pm.
The group meets monthly with a discussion on a different topic each time.
The cost is £2. For more information, call Linda Caradine on 07775 803688.
09 September 2019
