Monday, 09 September 2019

Car boot sale

A CAR boot sale in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution will take place at the Piggott School in Wargrave on September 15.

It will start at 7am for sellers and 8am for buyers and run until 10am.

Donations are welcome. For more information, call John Gothard on 07775 523448 or email johnww@gothard.com

