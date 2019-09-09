Heroes hunt

COMMUNITY heroes in Wargrave and Charvil are being sought by the Mayor of Wokingham.

Bill Soane is encouraging residents to nominate inspiring people who make a contribution through volunteering or charity work for his roll of honour awards.

He said: “Volunteers make our borough such a great place to live, which is why we are looking for people who make that extra effort for others.”

Nominations should be up to 200 words long and emailed to mayoralsupport

@wokingham.gov.uk