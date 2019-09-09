Teenager has her first haircut in six years for charity

A TEENAGER has donated 16 inches of her hair to help children and young people who have lost theirs through illness.

Lily Emmett, 15, of Highfield Park, Wargrave, had not had her hair cut for six years when she decided she wanted a shorter style.

She then came up with the idea of sending her blonde locks to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to people under 25 who have lost their own hair through cancer or other illnesses. Lily, a pupil at the Piggott School in Wargrave, also raised more than £240 by having the haircut at the salon at Reading College.

Her mother Vicki, a dementia senior carer at Sunrise Senior Livings in Sonning, said: “Lily originally wanted to shave the whole lot off but I said no! She wanted to have it cut and then she started to research charity ideas.

“She saw that they [the charity] would take her hair and she sent off for a fund-raising pack. From start to finish, it was about three or four months from thinking about it to actually having it done.

“She had done her research and she wanted to do it. She has no regrets whatsoever. She has not seen many of her friends yet but a lot of people have said that she looks amazing. My friends who have seen her over the summer holidays say she looks more like me. I quite like that comparison because I am 40 and she is only 15!”

Since having it cut, Lily has changed her hair colour to rose gold pink. She said: “It is noticeably quicker to dry now.

“I absolutely love it and I am thinking about having my hair even shorter.

“I have not seen many of my friends but the ones who have seen it say they really like it.

“I am pleased I researched the charity and made sure the money and hair were going to such a good cause.”

To make a donation, visit just

giving.com/fundraising/lilymemmett