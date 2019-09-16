Repairs fail to stop leak

A LEAKING problem at Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave is being investigated by the parish council.

Contractors have visited the Grade II listed building frequently over the summer to carry out repairs to the old pipes.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges added: “We have now repaired two leaks inside the building and reinstated the floorboards.

“We are aware that there is still a problem and we have contractors going in to see if there is a leak anywhere else in the building.”

Council chairman Dick Bush said the pipes might have to be replaced.