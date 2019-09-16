Monday, 16 September 2019

Textile bank

DISABILITY charity Scope has asked permission to have a textile recycling bank in Wargrave.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said the car park in School Lane might be a suitable site as there used to be collection bank for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance there.

Wokingham Borough Council would have to make the final decision as it owns the land, he added.

