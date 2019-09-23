Fare dodger

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
A MAN from Wargrave has been fined for fare dodging.
Kurt Lancaster, 20, of Hamilton Road, was fined £440 by Reading magistrates for travelling on the railway with no intention of paying a fare.
He was also ordered to pay £4.40 in compensation and costs of £204.
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say