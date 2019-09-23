Monday, 23 September 2019

Legion plea

A PLEA has been issued by the Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion for a new honorary secretary.

Richard Butler, who currenly holds the role, is to stand down at the branch’s annual general meeting in November.

The applicant does not need to be involved in the Legion, or have a military background.

For more information, call Mr Butler on 0118 940 3707 or email r.butler172@
btinternet.com

