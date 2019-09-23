New courts

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
FOUR courts at Wargrave Lawn Tennis Club have been resurfaced.
Courts three, four, five and six were out of action from the end of July until last Saturday when the work was completed.
The club said it was grateful to members for being patient.
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say