Nursery cafe plan refused

AN application to create an outdoor seating area for customers of the café at Hare Hatch Sheeplands has been refused.

Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, said it would be “inappropriate” development in the green belt.

The plant nursery applied for change of use permission in June, saying the existing facilities were not suitable for visitors.

Alyson Jones, a director of planning consultants Boyer, said: “The reason for requiring an outside café area is due to the high temperatures that can be reached in the café, which is in a greenhouse structure and therefore not suitable for air conditioning.”

The café had to close due to the heat on the day of a site visit made by the council.

The council previously took enforcement action against Hare Hatch Sheeplands for breaching the green belt and extending the café and play area unlawfully.

In a decision notice, Clare Lawrence explains: “The expansion of floor area within the café represents an unsustainable and inappropriate form of development in the green belt, causing harm and a loss of openness within the green belt and countryside and having a detrimental urbanising impact.”

Wargrave Parish Council had supported the application but requested that the seating capacity was not increased.