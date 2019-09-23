Monday, 23 September 2019

Court talk

WAGRAVE Local History Society's next meeting will be held in the Old Pavilion at the recreation ground on Tuesday, October 8 at 8pm.

Linda and John Evans will give a talk about Caversham Court and the families who lived there.

For more information, call Peter Delaney on 0118 940 3121 or visit wargravehistory.org.uk

