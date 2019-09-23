Court talk

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
WAGRAVE Local History Society's next meeting will be held in the Old Pavilion at the recreation ground on Tuesday, October 8 at 8pm.
Linda and John Evans will give a talk about Caversham Court and the families who lived there.
For more information, call Peter Delaney on 0118 940 3121 or visit wargravehistory.org.uk
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say