Monday, 23 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festive fun

A FESTIVE fun event for children will be held at Wargrave library on Saturday, December 21.

Mince pies and refreshments will be served from 10.30am to 12.30pm and Father Christmas will visit at 11.30am.

The event costs £1 per child. For more information, call 0118 940 4656.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33