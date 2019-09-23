Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
A FESTIVE fun event for children will be held at Wargrave library on Saturday, December 21.
Mince pies and refreshments will be served from 10.30am to 12.30pm and Father Christmas will visit at 11.30am.
The event costs £1 per child. For more information, call 0118 940 4656.
